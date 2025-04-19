403
US ambassador to Ukraine quits position
(MENAFN) The US State Department has confirmed that Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, will be stepping down from her position soon. The news of her resignation had been circulating in the media for several days before it was officially acknowledged.
During a press briefing on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted Brink's exceptional service, noting that she had been the ambassador in Ukraine for three years during the ongoing war. Bruce expressed well wishes for Brink's future endeavors and confirmed that the ambassador would be returning home.
According to Reuters, which cited anonymous sources, Brink's decision to leave is voluntary. Appointed by President Joe Biden, Brink has served in the role since May 2022. While the State Department has not officially announced a successor, some reports suggest that Chris Smith, the current deputy assistant secretary for Eastern Europe, is being considered for the position. Smith previously served as the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Kyiv between 2022 and 2023.
Brink’s resignation comes amid ongoing US efforts, led by President Donald Trump, to engage in diplomacy with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
