Trump swiftly rolls back international trade conflict
(MENAFN) "I’ve seen it all now." That phrase keeps echoing in the minds of many as President Donald Trump continues to shake the global order in unexpected ways. His recent launch of a sweeping global trade war is just the latest episode in a presidency full of chaos, spectacle, and sudden reversals.
From the beginning, Trump promised to confront America’s trading partners, and he wasted no time following through. In February, he tested the waters by imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada, citing their failures to curb migration and drug trafficking. Their swift return to the negotiating table convinced him that economic pressure worked — and so he took the tactic global.
What came next surprised even seasoned observers. Stock markets tanked, oil prices collapsed, economists predicted a looming recession, and Americans began panic-buying supplies. Despite the chaos, the White House maintained that everything was going according to plan.
And what was the plan? Trump bluntly stated he wanted the world to “kiss his ass.” It was a typical Trump maneuver: ignite a crisis, then offer to de-escalate in exchange for concessions — in this case, fixing trade deficits and bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.
But Trump miscalculated. Waging economic war against much of the world simultaneously didn’t just strain international relations — it hit home hard. Public fear of recession led to a steep drop in Trump’s approval ratings. Many Americans began to question the administration’s competence.
Democrats seized the opportunity. Anti-tariff demonstrations erupted, and high-profile figures like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris openly criticized Trump. Congressman Al Green even revived impeachment efforts.
Republicans weren’t quiet either. Senator Ted Cruz warned that the GOP risked electoral disaster in 2026. Wall Street allies, once supportive, turned against Trump. Elon Musk publicly blasted trade adviser Peter Navarro, calling him “an idiot” and comparing his intellect unfavorably to a sack of potatoes.
Under growing pressure, the Trump administration backpedaled. On April 9, Trump announced that 75 nations had approached him for deals. He responded by temporarily lowering tariffs to 10% for a 90-day negotiation window, trying to reframe the retreat as a strategic pause.
Still, not all nations are bending. China, in particular, has stood its ground, leading to a worsening trade battle. Tariffs between the U.S. and China have now surged to 140%, and if things continue unchecked, trade between the two superpowers could collapse by as much as 80%, with dire consequences.
So, what’s next? Two outcomes seem possible: Trump could pressure countries into quick deals and declare victory, or abandon the trade war midstream and move on — as he’s done with other issues like Ukraine. Despite his earlier promises to resolve the Ukraine crisis in “24 hours” or “within 100 days,” the White House has since gone quiet on the topic.
That’s how Trump operates: spark controversy, dominate headlines, then quietly shift focus when the drama loses steam.
And he’s still got other issues he might turn to — such as Gaza, which he once called the “Riviera of the Middle East,” or the unresolved situation with Iran’s nuclear program.
So, no, we haven’t seen everything yet. With Trump, the next twist is always just around the corner.
