Ukraine Receives Additional Energy Equipment From Lithuania, Poland, And Belgium

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Between April 14 and 18, Ukraine received 11 shipments of humanitarian aid for the energy sector from Lithuania, Poland, and Belgium.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“The provided equipment includes transformers, generators, specialized machinery, and electrical components. The assistance has been distributed among energy companies,” the statement reads.

Since March 2022, Ukraine has received 245 shipments of energy sector aid from Lithuania, totaling approximately 3,831 tonnes; 135 shipments from Poland, amounting to around 2,120 tonnes; and 12 shipments from Belgium, exceeding 158 tonnes in weight.

In total, 38 countries have contributed to Ukraine's energy sector relief during the full-scale war, collectively sending 1,761 shipments.

As previously reported, at the end of March, donors from Switzerland and the Netherlands provided Ukraine with nine backup power plants, ranging from 600 kW to 1,500 kW in capacity.