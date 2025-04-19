Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Casualties Surpass 51,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes


2025-04-19 10:08:31
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 92 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which reported that the total death toll from Israel's ongoing assaults since October 2023 has now reached 51,157.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry noted that 219 additional individuals were hospitalized in the past 48 hours, raising the total number of injuries to 116,724 due to the Israeli military actions.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement emphasized.

The Israeli military renewed its aggressive campaign in the Gaza Strip on March 18, leading to the deaths of 1,783 people and injuries to 4,683, despite a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that was established in January.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Furthermore, Israel is currently confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its conduct in the area.

