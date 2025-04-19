403
WHT NOW Launches National Youth Ambassador Program To Tackle Rising Cybercrime In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19th April 2025: In a bold step towards tackling the alarming rise in cybercrime across India, WHT NOW, a digital safety movement, has announced the launch of its National Youth Ambassador Program in collaboration with universities and colleges across the country. The initiative aims to train over 5,000 students by the end of 2025 to serve as digital first responders on campus, a much-needed effort amid growing cases of sextortion, cyberbullying, identity theft and online harassment.
Recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals a 24.4% surge in cybercrime in 2025, with over 65,000 FIRs registered. Experts believe the actual number is far higher, as most victims, especially women and minors hesitate to report cases due to fear, stigma or lack of awareness.
"This is not just an initiative; it's a national movement," said Neeti Goel, Founder of WHT NOW. "We are witnessing an epidemic of silence around online abuse. Our aim is to equip the youth with knowledge, courage and community because only they can change the digital narrative from fear to empowerment."
Each Youth Ambassador will undergo training in cyber law, reporting mechanisms, psychological first-aid and digital ethics. The program includes hands-on workshops, mentorship from cybersecurity experts and legal professionals and the creation of on-campus Digital Safety Cells to support peers and drive awareness campaigns.
Cybercrime isn't only a tech issue; it's an emotional, legal, and social crisis, the only way to create impact is by building leadership at the grassroots. That's why we're going directly to the campuses.
Backing the legal dimension of the campaign, Akshat Khetan, Co-Founder and legal strategist, added, "In our work, we often see victims freeze in confusion, not knowing where to turn. With trained ambassadors on ground, there will now be a peer-led, structured channel for support, guidance and immediate action."
To lead this brigade, WHT NOW has designated Aneka Goel as its Global Youth Ambassador, who will represent and coordinate the youth movement across India and internationally. "I'm not here to speak for others - I'm here to speak with them," said Aneka. "As a young person, I know the digital world is both empowering and dangerous. This role is my commitment to making sure we fight back with empathy, knowledge and unity."
The training of over 5,000 Youth Ambassadors will also create a ripple effect, directly benefiting lakhs of students and young citizens across the country by creating safer, more aware and better-equipped digital communities. These ambassadors will act as mentors, educators and defenders ensuring that no young person feels alone or helpless in the face of digital exploitation.
To support victims and concerned individuals, WHT NOW has also launched a dedicated national helpline +91-9019115115 providing immediate assistance, guidance and referral support for cases related to cyber abuse, harassment and online threats.
Over 40 academic institutions have already expressed interest in partnering with WHT NOW and pilot chapters have been initiated. The long-term goal is to build a pan-India network of trained ambassadors who act as on-ground support for both prevention and response.
India, home to over 850 million internet users, is one of the most digitally connected nations in the world yet digital safety awareness remains limited within formal education systems. WHT NOW's mission is to bridge that gap by placing empowered young voices at the center of change.
The program will officially roll out in phases starting May 2025, with a pan-India tour of awareness sessions, university MOUs and the release of a digital toolkit.
