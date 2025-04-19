403
Kuwait Participates In The 51St Arab Labor Conference
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 19 (KUNA) -- The 51st Arab Labor Conference commenced on Saturday in Cairo, organized by the Arab Labor Organization (ALO), with the participation of representatives from 21 countries, including Kuwait.
The Egyptian Minister of Labor Mr. Mohammad Gibran spoke on behalf of President Abdelfattah El-Sisi at the opening of the conference, affirming Egypt's commitment to supporting the Arab labor movement and promoting the stability and development of all Arab nations.
ALO Director-General Fayez Al-Mutairi emphasized that economic diversification is now a strategic imperative to strengthen Arab economies amid ongoing crises, including climate change, digital transformation, and geopolitical instability.
This session marks a milestone as it coincides with the ALO's 60th anniversary, giving it symbolic significance to reflect on the past, work in the present, and plan for future, Al-Mutairi said. He also re-emphasized commitment to supporting workers across the Arab world.
Al-Mutairi stressed that Gaza is enduring one of the most brutal wars in modern history, with its people and workers facing a systematic campaign of destruction for over a year and a half aimed at erasing all signs of life by the occupation forces.
Kuwait's delegation is headed by Acting Deputy Director General for Labor Affairs at the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM), Musaed Al-Mutairi, and includes Director General of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Rabah Al-Rabah, Vice President of Kuwait Trade Union Federation Workers Sabah Al-Aqab, along with a number of officials.
The opening session saw the honoring of 25 Arab figures in recognition of their significant contributions and dedicated efforts in advancing labor issues, including Dr. Fahad Al-Azmi from Kuwait's Public Authority of Manpower, Consultant of Kuwait Trade Union Federation Mohammad Al-Arada, and president of the federation of trade retirees of Arab countries Mohammad Al-Hudhaina. (end)
