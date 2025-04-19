403
Tragic Traffic Accident Claims Life of Toddler in Tokyo
(MENAFN) A devastating traffic incident involving three automobiles took place Saturday morning on an expressway in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, leading to the death of a 2-year-old boy, according to local news sources.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department reported that a truck collided with a passenger vehicle that had slowed down due to heavy traffic, triggering a series of crashes. The accident occurred around 10:10 a.m. local time.
The young boy, who was seated in the back of the car, was quickly transported to a hospital but was later declared dead, as reported by a local broadcaster.
The truck driver was taken into custody at the scene on charges of negligent driving resulting in injury, while investigations into the details of the accident are ongoing.
