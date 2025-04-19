ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Viatris Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action VTRS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), of the important June 3, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Viatris securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Viatris class action, go to call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email ... for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 3, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris' Indore, India facility. Defendants' statements, albeit made months after the initial inspection and defendants' initiation of remediation efforts included, among other things, the disclosure of the FDA's issuance of a warning letter and import alert which would prevent Viatris from shipping eleven products from the Indore facility, though four of such were exempt from the limitations (the“Warning Letter”). Defendants routinely referred to the impact of the Warning Letter as a mere“minor headwind” for Viatris.

Further, defendants provided these disclosures to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state impact of the Warning Letter on Viatris' financials. Notably, defendants did not disclose precisely when the inspection occurred, how long the remediation efforts had been implemented, or the financial impact of the existing and continued remediation efforts. Defendants further notably failed to disclose which products were subject to the FDA Warning Letter, which products were subject to exemptions, and the significance of the restricted products with respect to Viatris' existing financials and future projections, and for which Viatris believed it would obtain exemptions. Such statements, absent these material facts, caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Viatris' securities at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

