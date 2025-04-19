Iran possibly to suggest ‘interim’ nuclear agreement

Iran is reportedly considering a temporary nuclear agreement with the United States as a short-term measure while broader negotiations continue, according to a report by Axios. The information comes from an anonymous European diplomat and another unnamed source familiar with the discussions.The U.S. and Iran are scheduled to meet in Oman on Saturday to discuss Iran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump has said the talks will be direct, though Iranian officials insist they will occur through an intermediary. The U.S. delegation will reportedly be led by White House envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head Tehran's team.Sources told Axios that Iran views it as unrealistic to finalize a comprehensive deal within the two-month timeline set by Washington. As an alternative, Tehran may propose an interim arrangement where it agrees to scale back certain nuclear activities—such as reducing uranium enrichment levels and improving access for UN inspectors—in exchange for a pause in the U.S. sanctions regime known as the “maximum pressure” campaign.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that while Iran is open to negotiations, they must be indirect, respectful, and come with solid guarantees, citing deep mistrust of the U.S. He also rejected Western allegations that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons in secret.At a press briefing, Trump said the Oman meeting marks the start of a crucial process, stressing that time is limited and reiterating that the U.S. would not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. When asked about the possibility of military action should talks collapse, Trump responded that he “absolutely” would consider it.Earlier this month, the president authorized a military buildup in the Middle East and threatened airstrikes against Iran if no nuclear agreement is reached.Iran was originally part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a UN-endorsed deal that limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. The U.S. withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 during Trump’s first term, reimposing sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

