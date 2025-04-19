403
China disregards US tariff ‘numbers game’
(MENAFN) China has sharply criticized the United States’ escalating tariff policy, calling it a “numbers game” with no real economic impact. This comes after President Donald Trump’s administration implemented several rounds of steep tariffs on Chinese imports in recent weeks.
In a statement released Friday, China’s Ministry of Commerce accused the U.S. of using tariffs as a tool of coercion and bullying. The spokesperson declared that further tariff increases would be economically pointless and would eventually be remembered as a "joke" in global economic history.
Over the past two months, the U.S. has imposed four significant tariff hikes on Chinese goods, raising the average rate from 20% to a cumulative 145% as of Wednesday. China responded with its own retaliatory measures, hiking tariffs on all American imports to 125% on Friday.
Despite the latest escalation, Beijing announced it would refrain from further tariff responses for now, hinting it might explore alternative ways to address the dispute, while reaffirming its commitment to "fight to the end."
Trump has defended the tariffs, insisting they’re necessary to fix trade imbalances and protect U.S. interests, claiming that China would eventually be forced to agree to a deal.
In response, China has filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), arguing that the U.S. actions are severely disrupting the global economy.
The ongoing trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies has shaken global markets, driven oil prices to their lowest levels in four years, and deepened concerns about the stability of international supply chains.
