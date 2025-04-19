403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Approves Law Allowing "Emergency Shootings" of Dangerous Animals
(MENAFN) Japan has formally approved legislation enabling "emergency shootings" of "dangerous" creatures by hunters if they enter inhabited neighborhoods, local reports stated on Friday.
The amendment, anticipated to take effect by fall — a period when bear activity typically rises — follows a growing number of bear-related incidents nationwide, based on a news agency.
This statute identifies brown bears, Asian black bears, and wild boars as perilous wildlife.
Under the updated regulation, regional governments are empowered to request hunters or designated personnel to shoot these animals if they intrude into residential zones or when it is deemed essential to shield individuals from possible injury.
Nonetheless, several measures must be attempted before lethal action is taken.
These include the inability of authorities to capture the animal without the use of firearms and ensuring no bystanders are within the line of fire.
The law also permits city or town leaders to impose traffic restrictions and issue evacuation alerts to ensure public protection during such events.
According to the Environment Ministry and cited by the media, a historic 219 bear-related injuries, including six deaths, were documented across Japan in the 2023 fiscal year through March 2024.
The amendment, anticipated to take effect by fall — a period when bear activity typically rises — follows a growing number of bear-related incidents nationwide, based on a news agency.
This statute identifies brown bears, Asian black bears, and wild boars as perilous wildlife.
Under the updated regulation, regional governments are empowered to request hunters or designated personnel to shoot these animals if they intrude into residential zones or when it is deemed essential to shield individuals from possible injury.
Nonetheless, several measures must be attempted before lethal action is taken.
These include the inability of authorities to capture the animal without the use of firearms and ensuring no bystanders are within the line of fire.
The law also permits city or town leaders to impose traffic restrictions and issue evacuation alerts to ensure public protection during such events.
According to the Environment Ministry and cited by the media, a historic 219 bear-related injuries, including six deaths, were documented across Japan in the 2023 fiscal year through March 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment