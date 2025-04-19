Vijay's 'Sachein' Creates History With Grand Re-Release After 20 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 19 (IANS) Two decades after it first graced the silver screen, 'Sachein', the beloved romantic entertainer, starring actors Vijay, and Genelia in the lead, has made a thunderous return to cinemas, creating history with its grand re-release worldwide.

Originally released on April 14, 2005, 'Sachein' was produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under his home banner V Creations and directed by John Mahendran, with music composed by the sensational Devi Sri Prasad. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia in the lead roles, with a stellar supporting cast including Vadivelu, Santhanam, Bipasha Basu, Raghuvaran, Chaams, and Balaji.

The re-release marks a historic milestone, with 'Sachein' becoming the biggest re-release ever in Tamil cinema. The film has been released in more than 300 screens worldwide, including major territories like France, the United States, and Malaysia.

In Chennai alone, Sachein has sold a staggering 59,000 tickets on Book My Show, with many single screens and multiplexes reporting houseful shows. The film has received an overwhelming response from fans and moviegoers alike, with social media abuzz and bookings continuing to surge.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who played the leading lady in the film, has been responding to the tweets of excited fans who have been making a beeline to theatres to watch the film.

When a fan posted a clip of the film at the theatres and wrote, "Thank you for this wonderful movie, forever indebted", actress Genelia replied saying, " Me too forever indebted @actorvijay @Johnroshan @theVcreations."

Another fan quoted a fan's clip from a theatre, where fans were seen vibing to the 'Vaadi Vaadi' song from the film, and wrote, "@geneliad, hope you are watching this!"

To this, Genelia replied, "I'm happy to see it through you guys. Sachein - Re-release."

The re-release not only celebrates the film's 20-year legacy but also reaffirms the massive fanbase and enduring popularity of Vijay across the globe.