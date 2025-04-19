J&K: 2,300 Solar Pumps Installed Under PM-KUSUM Scheme, Target Set At 5,000

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 19 (IANS) As part of efforts to promote renewable energy and support farmers in remote areas, the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) has successfully installed 2,300 solar pumps under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, with a target to install 5,000 pumps in the near future.

Khalid Mahmood, Executive Engineer at JAKEDA, Department of Science and Technology, spoke to IANS on Saturday about the implementation and benefits of the PM-KUSUM scheme across J&K.

“PM-KUSUM is a flagship scheme launched by the Government of India to benefit farmers, particularly in areas where electricity is not available. Traditionally, farmers in such areas use diesel pumps, which are harmful to the environment. Under this scheme, solar pumps are being installed to replace diesel pumps,” Mahmood told IANS.

He added that the scheme offers a substantial subsidy - 50 per cent from the Union government and 30 per cent from the J&K government, totalling an 80 per cent subsidy. For the remaining 20 per cent, arrangements have been made with J&K Bank to provide financing, making the project virtually cost-free for farmers.

The scheme includes three key components - A, B and C.

Component B involves installing standalone solar pumps in off-grid areas, while Component C targets areas with electricity access by solarising existing electric pumps.

“Not only does this help in irrigation, but excess solar power can also be used for household consumption. Through net metering and virtual net metering, farmers receive credit for unused energy,” Mahmood explained.

To raise awareness, JAKEDA has been conducting outreach activities, including a recent information stall at a local university where farmers could register on the spot for the scheme.

“So far, we have installed 2,300 solar pumps, and we aim to reach 5,000. Awareness is key, and we are actively promoting the scheme to meet our targets and secure further support from the Government of India,” Mahmood said.

He also touched on the PM Surya Ghar scheme, promoted by the Department of Science and Technology. Under this initiative, households can receive a 60–65 per cent subsidy for installing rooftop solar systems up to 3 kw capacity.

The PM-KUSUM scheme is aimed at reducing diesel dependency in agriculture, boosting farmer incomes, and encouraging clean energy. It also allows farmers to install grid-connected solar power plants on barren or fallow land and sell electricity to DISCOMs at regulated tariffs.