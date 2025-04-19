Afghanistan Clinch 2026 U19 Men’S Cricket World Cup Berth After Winning Asia Qualifier

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Afghanistan have sealed their berth for the 2026 ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup, set to take place early next year in Namibia and Zimbabwe, after emerging victorious from a competitive qualifying tournament in Asia, whose final day fixtures were abandoned due to rain in Kathmandu.

Afghanistan's campaign in the qualifying tournament began with dominant eight-wicket wins over Oman and Hong Kong China, before a mammoth score of 359/4 helped them defeat the UAE by 180 runs (via DLS method) and put them into the driver's seat for sealing their spot in the main even ahead of Saturday's winner-takes-all tie against Nepal.

But persistent rain on Saturday meant no play was possible at the Lower Mulpani ground. As a result, Afghanistan's net run rate of +4.82 was enough to secure top spot from Nepal (+3.58) and seal their ninth appearance at an U19 Men's Cricket World Cup. They are also the 13th team to confirm their presence for the next year's tournament, with three more spots still up for grabs.

“Qualifying for the World Cup is a dream come true. This is a proud moment for every Afghan. We played with heart, and today our hard work paid off. This victory is for our nation, for every young boy who dreams of wearing the Afghanistan jersey.”

“We are going to the World Cup and it is just the beginning. We will continue to work harder, stay humble, and fight for glory on the world stage. In the end, I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and the entire support staff. We stood together in tough times, and now we celebrate together,” said Afghanistan skipper Mahboob Khan.

In the qualifying tournament, wicketkeeper-batter Khalid Ahmadzai was named the Player of the Tournament for amassing 202 runs, including a stellar 132 in the huge win over the UAE. The focus now shifts to East Asia-Pacific qualifiers, where Japan, Fiji and PNG will compete for sealing a World Cup place in Sano, Japan from April 24-29.