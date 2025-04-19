403
Chest Diseases Hospital In Kuwait Marks New Medical Achievement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) -- The Chest Diseases Hospital in Kuwait has marked a medical achievement in the Middle East by successfully performing two coronary artery stent implantation procedures on two patients suffering from intractable angina.
In a press statement on Saturday, Head of the Cardiology Department at the hospital Dr. Abdullah Al-Enezi said the achievement reflected the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health's commitment to provide latest treatment technologies and improve the level of healthcare, especially in the field of heart disease.
Kuwait is the first country in the region to perform this advanced type of catheterization procedure, Dr. Al-Enzi added, noting that such cases were previously referred for treatment abroad, but are now treated locally with high efficiency.
He explained that the two operations were performed under local anesthesia through the jugular vein in the neck, where the catheter was inserted and a stent implanted in the coronary vein to improve blood flow to the heart muscle.
Head of the cardiac catheterization unit at the hospital Dr. Khaled Al-Marri participated in the two procedures.
Dr. Al-Enezi added that the two patients were suffering from severe coronary artery stenosis and despite having previously undergone therapeutic catheterization and open-heart surgery to replace arteries, they were still suffering from intractable angina.
He expressed his thanks to the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, and the officials for their significant role in promoting the Chest Diseases Hospital to the ranks of international hospitals by providing latest equipment and modern techniques. (end)
kmj
