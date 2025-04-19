The Special Representative Of The Secretary-General (SRSG) Tetteh Advocates For International Support For Libya’S Political Process In New York

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, advocated with international partners this week for support for Libya's political process and the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

SRSG Tetteh, on the sidelines of her briefing to the Security Council in New York on 17 April, met with the permanent representatives to the United Nations from Libya, China, Egypt, France, Italy, Qatar, Russia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. She also met with the Ambassadors of A3+ - the three African non-permanent members of the UN Security Council Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Somalia, along with Guyana.

“The support of regional and international partners is crucial to the success of any political agreement,” SRSG Tetteh said.“I am exploring options to enhance the effectiveness and inclusivity of existing coordination mechanisms at the regional and international levels to build the necessary support to advance the political process.”

During her meetings, SRSG Tetteh updated the permanent representatives on the status of the Advisory Committee's work. The Advisory Committee, a group of technical experts who have been charged with identifying solutions to controversial points in the country's election laws, is expected to wrap up its work by the end of the month, barring delays. Questions were also raised about reviving the roadmap laid out in 2020/2021 Berlin Process – to which the SRSG responded positively.

She underlined to the representatives the urgency of restoring institutional legitimacy, the importance of municipal and national elections, and the need for compromise among Libyan stakeholders.

Discussions also covered public financial management and anti-corruption efforts in Libya. SRSG Tetteh advocated for preserving the independence of oversight institutions and establishing a unified national budget.

SRSG Tetteh also briefed the A3+1 namely the Ambassadors of Algeria, Guyana, Somalia, and Sierra Leone, on Libya's political, economic, and humanitarian situation and UNSMIL's ongoing efforts.

The Ambassadors raised concerns about sanctions, institutional fragmentation, the tension between political realities and reform, arbitrary detentions, shrinking civic space, and preparations for municipal elections and budgetary unification. Discussions also covered oil smuggling, corruption, foreign interference, and opportunities for regional cooperation on security sector reform.

Importantly, SRSG Tetteh called for a unified approach from international actors, emphasising that solutions must be Libya-owned and -led. She warned against foreign interference and advocated for respect for Libyan sovereignty.

“I intend to maintain an inclusive stakeholder approach, ensuring that any outcome is not only Libyan-owned but also enjoys broader Libyan support,” she said.“Given the increasingly frequent recurring crises, I intend to act with urgency while exercising caution to preserve stability.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).