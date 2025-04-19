403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Expresses Readiness to Support US, Iran Talks
(MENAFN) On Friday, Russia expressed its willingness to contribute in any manner to the ongoing indirect nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s commitment to assisting the negotiations, extending Russia’s backing in any form that benefits Iran and is agreeable to the U.S.
"We are prepared to help, mediate, and take on any role that Iran finds useful and that the United States is willing to accept," Lavrov stated during a press briefing following discussions with his Iranian peer in Moscow.
Speaking after their meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged that Tehran had noted a degree of commitment in Washington’s attitude during the initial round of talks in Oman last weekend, which were aimed at addressing concerns about Iran’s nuclear activities.
Araqchi added that persistent pressure from the U.S., including financial sanctions and its “maximum pressure” strategy, currently prevents direct dialogue between the two nations.
"During the first round of negotiations, we observed a certain degree of seriousness in the other side’s intentions, as well as a willingness to focus exclusively on the nuclear issue. This may open the door to constructive dialogue," Araqchi commented.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s commitment to assisting the negotiations, extending Russia’s backing in any form that benefits Iran and is agreeable to the U.S.
"We are prepared to help, mediate, and take on any role that Iran finds useful and that the United States is willing to accept," Lavrov stated during a press briefing following discussions with his Iranian peer in Moscow.
Speaking after their meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged that Tehran had noted a degree of commitment in Washington’s attitude during the initial round of talks in Oman last weekend, which were aimed at addressing concerns about Iran’s nuclear activities.
Araqchi added that persistent pressure from the U.S., including financial sanctions and its “maximum pressure” strategy, currently prevents direct dialogue between the two nations.
"During the first round of negotiations, we observed a certain degree of seriousness in the other side’s intentions, as well as a willingness to focus exclusively on the nuclear issue. This may open the door to constructive dialogue," Araqchi commented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment