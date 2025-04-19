Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Expresses Readiness to Support US, Iran Talks

2025-04-19 08:35:28
(MENAFN) On Friday, Russia expressed its willingness to contribute in any manner to the ongoing indirect nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s commitment to assisting the negotiations, extending Russia’s backing in any form that benefits Iran and is agreeable to the U.S.

"We are prepared to help, mediate, and take on any role that Iran finds useful and that the United States is willing to accept," Lavrov stated during a press briefing following discussions with his Iranian peer in Moscow.

Speaking after their meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged that Tehran had noted a degree of commitment in Washington’s attitude during the initial round of talks in Oman last weekend, which were aimed at addressing concerns about Iran’s nuclear activities.

Araqchi added that persistent pressure from the U.S., including financial sanctions and its “maximum pressure” strategy, currently prevents direct dialogue between the two nations.

"During the first round of negotiations, we observed a certain degree of seriousness in the other side’s intentions, as well as a willingness to focus exclusively on the nuclear issue. This may open the door to constructive dialogue," Araqchi commented.

