Ukraine Says Energy Truce Started on March 25
(MENAFN) Ukraine views March 25 as the launch of a 30-day halt on assaults targeting power infrastructure, according to a top aide to the president on Friday, dismissing Russia’s claim that the ceasefire had concluded.
Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser on strategic messaging to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informed journalists that Kyiv regards the suspension as having begun when the White House released official declarations.
"We consider the beginning of the agreement with the American side to be March 25, when the White House published the corresponding statements,” Lytvyn stated.
He further remarked, "But given the inadequacy of the Russians and intelligence data: yesterday President Zelenskyy warned of the threat of Russian strikes on energy facilities on the eve of Easter or after it.”
These statements followed assertions by Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov, who said that Moscow’s temporary suspension of strikes on Ukrainian power infrastructure had come to an end.
