Will Not Allow 'Conflict Entrepreneurs' To Raise Their Heads Again In J & K: LG Sinha

Sinha said that in the last five years, police, security forces and administration, with the support of the people, have succeeded to a large extent in taking J-K out of that phase, but there is still a long way to go.

“I want to say this with responsibility that murdering innocents had become the biggest business for the masters of terror and conflict entrepreneurs. Conflict entrepreneurs had created a huge ecosystem around terror (in J-K),” the LG said addressing an event here.

“There are still some conflict entrepreneurs who are trying to be active, but I assure you that no such person will be allowed (to reemerge). I am happy that the youths of J-K have started to understand their sinister plans,” he added.

Sinha appealed to Sufi scholars attending the event to make sure that such“conflict entrepreneurs” have no space in society.

“I also request the Sufi scholars that there is a need to make a long-term plan to make Sufism popular among the youth so that extremist ideology will not get a chance to flourish among the people,” he said.

The LG said if there is a need to make ideals of Sufism modern to achieve that,“then it is essential to work on that”.

“We have to take it (message of Sufism) to the youths through new mediums,” he added.

