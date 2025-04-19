403
Baku Spends Over 1 Billion Manats On Education In Q1
(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget spending on education reached 1.029 billion manats, accounting for 104.2% of the projected quarterly allocation, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.
This marks an 8.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024, representing an additional 84.4 million manats in funding.
During the reporting period, education spending comprised 12.7% of total actual budget expenditures.
It is worth noting that the total amount allocated for education from the 2025 state budget stands at 4.937 billion manats.
