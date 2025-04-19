Bayramov: Direct Talks Yield Better Results Than Mediated Dialogue
Bayramov stated that today, everyone, including Armenia, openly acknowledges that Garabagh is both de jure and de facto part of Azerbaijan.
“This means that there is no longer an unresolved Garabagh issue. Given that, a question naturally arises: why does Armenia continue to insist on preserving the OSCE Minsk Group? I don't know-perhaps it relates to some future-oriented plan? Otherwise, we see no rational or logical explanation for it.”
The foreign minister's remarks underscore Baku's stance that any remaining diplomatic frameworks linked to the Karabakh issue are now obsolete, and that bilateral discussions without outside interference are the most productive path forward.
