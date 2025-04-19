Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bayramov: Direct Talks Yield Better Results Than Mediated Dialogue

Bayramov: Direct Talks Yield Better Results Than Mediated Dialogue


2025-04-19 08:10:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia has proven more effective than talks conducted through intermediaries, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as he said in an interview with TRT World.

Bayramov stated that today, everyone, including Armenia, openly acknowledges that Garabagh is both de jure and de facto part of Azerbaijan.

“This means that there is no longer an unresolved Garabagh issue. Given that, a question naturally arises: why does Armenia continue to insist on preserving the OSCE Minsk Group? I don't know-perhaps it relates to some future-oriented plan? Otherwise, we see no rational or logical explanation for it.”

The foreign minister's remarks underscore Baku's stance that any remaining diplomatic frameworks linked to the Karabakh issue are now obsolete, and that bilateral discussions without outside interference are the most productive path forward.

MENAFN19042025000195011045ID1109448062

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search