Russian Army Strikes Kupiansk At Night, Five Wounded
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to the investigation, on April 19, between 3:40 and 4:00 a.m., the Russian army conducted air strikes on the city of Kupiansk . More than 10 private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Four women and one man suffered acute stress reactions.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.Read also: Seven people injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling over past day
As Ukrinform reported earlier, seven people in Kharkiv region were injured or suffered acute stress reactions during the day.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
