Russian Army Strikes Kupiansk At Night, Five Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Five people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of another enemy attack on Kupiansk.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, on April 19, between 3:40 and 4:00 a.m., the Russian army conducted air strikes on the city of Kupiansk . More than 10 private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Four women and one man suffered acute stress reactions.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, seven people in Kharkiv region were injured or suffered acute stress reactions during the day.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office