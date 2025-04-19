Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Acting PM Visits Officer Injured On Duty To Arrest Felon


2025-04-19 08:07:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah visited on Saturday Corporal Badr Al-Enezi, who was injured while on duty by a wanted felon.
A statement by the Interior Ministry indicated that Acting Prime Minister commended the officer for his brave effort in attempt to apprehend the fugitive, an illegal resident in possession of narcotics and firearms.
The fugitive tried to drive over Corporal Al-Enezi during a checkpoint inspection, the statement concluded. (end)
