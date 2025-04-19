Ministry Inaugurates 'Children's Street' In Al Shamal Municipality

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM), in cooperation with the Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program, has inaugurated a 'Children's Street' next to Abu Al Dhalouf Park, north of the country.

This comes as part of its efforts to provide an innovative and safe educational environment that contributes to developing children's skills and enhancing safety concepts, skills development, and responsibility.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hamad Juma Al Mannai, Director of Al Shamal Municipality, along with several officials from the Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program and municipal officials and employees.

The project is part of the Ministry's efforts to reinforce the concept of sustainability through planning for an integrated city that provides an appropriate environment for younger generations and contributes to community development in line with the state's aspirations toward sustainable development across all sectors.

The project extends over an area of 7,243 square meters and has been designed to be child-friendly, combining education and entertainment in an interactive manner.

'Children's Street' includes educational and recreational spaces aimed at instilling traffic safety concepts and responsibility in children's minds through interactive activities that simulate reality in a simplified and engaging way.

The project is also a qualitative addition to community facilities in the northern region, contributing to the development of educational skills among children and enhancing the role of early awareness about safety rules, which helps prepare a conscious generation capable of actively contributing to building society.

Through this project Al Shamal Municipality affirms its commitment to strengthening community partnership and intensifying programs and initiatives that support a sustainable urban environment and achieve comprehensive development, in collaboration with its partners from governmental and private entities.