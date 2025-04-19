Namibia: Ambassador Zhao Weiping Pays Courtesy Call On President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

On April 14, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia.

Ambassador Zhao once again congratulated President Ndaitwah on her election as the President of Namibia, saying that the Chinese side always attaches high importance to China-Namibia relations, the potential for the bilateral cooperation in various fields is enormous, and the Chinese side stands ready to work together with Namibia to actively implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing summit and promote further growth in the bilateral relations.

President Ndaitwah thanked President Xi Jinping for sending her a congratulatory message soon after her election and assigning special envoy to attend her inauguration ceremony, saying that the Namibian side will continue working together with China to deepen cooperation in various areas to jointly push forward China-Namibia relations.

