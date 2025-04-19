Morocco, Slovenia Reaffirm Determination To Strengthen Partnership In All Areas Of Common Interest

Morocco and Slovenia reaffirmed, on Friday in Ljubljana, their desire to strengthen their partnership in all areas of common interest.

This determination was expressed during talks held by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita and Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Mrs. Tanja Fajon.

The two parties particularly highlighted the need to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, particularly in renewables, logistics, agriculture and the automotive industry.

The two officials agreed on the importance of holding economic forums to encourage exchanges between economic players from both countries. They stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Port of Koper and all Moroccan ports, in particular the Port of Tanger-Med.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of promoting cooperation in the cultural and academic fields, with a view to fostering human and economic development.

They called for the strengthening of intergovernmental and civil society exchanges within the framework of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Mr. Bourita and Fajon encouraged bilateral and regional academic cooperation between the two Euro-Mediterranean universities, EMUNI in Piran, and the Euro-Mediterranean university of Fez in the fields of science, research, innovation and the blue economy in order to empower young people for the benefit of the entire Mediterranean.

They reaffirmed their intention to contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between the EU and the Kingdom of Morocco. In this respect, the two ministers stressed the importance of placing Morocco-EU cooperation on a sound and solid footing.

Mr. Bourita's visit to Slovenia bears witness to the excellent relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Slovenia, based on mutual respect, reciprocal trust, ongoing consultation and cooperation.

On this occasion, Morocco welcomed Slovenia's decision to open a resident Embassy in Rabat in June 2025.

The two ministers agreed that Morocco's reciprocal decision to open a resident embassy in Ljubljana would give new impetus to cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Bourita, who congratulated Fajon on Slovenia's membership of the UN Security Council for the year 2024-2025, expressed his appreciation for the inclusive approach Slovenia brings to the work of the Security Council and to the relevant priorities of its mandate within this UN organization for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The two sides also stressed the positive and constructive role played by Morocco and Slovenia in maintaining stability, security and peace in their respective regions, and their commitment to the universal fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, and the need for peaceful conflict resolution with full respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States.

They stated their willingness to deepen their dialogue and cooperation on regional and international issues of common interest and major strategic challenges.

During his visit to Ljubljana, Bourita was received by the President of the Republic of Slovenia, Nataša Pire Musar. He also held talks with the Speaker of the Slovenian National Assembly, Urška Klakočar Zupančič and the Slovenian Prime Minister, Robert Golob.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.