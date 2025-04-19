Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested By Kerala Police For Alleged Drug Use

MENAFN - Live Mint) Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested on Saturday by Kerala Police for alleged drug use.

As per police, the actor was booked under Sections 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrest comes hours after the actor appeared before the Kochi city police for questioning. He appeared before cops on Saturday over an incident in which he allegedly fled a hotel during an anti-drug raid. The actor visited the police station following a formal notice issued by the cops.

Shine arrived at the Ernakulam North Police Station by around 10 am along with his lawyers, PTI reported quoting police sources.

Police said that the medical examination of Shine as well as further proceedings will be conducted soon.

Shine Tom Chacko appeared before police

Shine Tom Chacko earlier appeared before Kerala Police, who wanted to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the actor's alleged escape from the hotel during the search operation.

On Friday, the police served a notice to the actor, directing him to appear for questioning at Ernakulam North Police Station at 10 am on Saturday.

A team led by the Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) conducted the questioning of the actor.

On Wednesday night, upon realising that the police team had arrived, Shine escaped from his third-floor room-jumping out of the window onto the second floor of the hotel that comes under the Ernakulam North Police limits.

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious alleges drugged co-star misbehaved on film set

He then allegedly leapt into the swimming pool on the same floor and escaped through the staircase, as per police sources quoted by PTI.

As no drugs were recovered from the hotel, no case had been registered in connection with the incident at the time.

Shine Tom Chacko accused of 'inappropriate' behaviour

Earlier, film actor Vincy Aloshious in a complaint lodged before the Film Chamber accused Shine Tom Chacko of "inappropriate behaviour" towards her under the influence of drugs.

Though the actress also complained to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) about the alleged misconduct of Chacko on the sets of the yet-to-be-released movie, 'Soothravakyam', she has not lodged a police complaint.