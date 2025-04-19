A Sunni Disciple's Tribute To His Shia Mentor

Agha Syed Baqir

By Aubaid Akhoon

I still remember the first time I sat before him as a young student of Arabic grammar. I came from a Sunni background and he was one of the most respected Shia scholars in Kashmir. He welcomed me with a calm smile and began his lesson. For an eager learner, he became a lantern.

In a world obsessed with speech, Agha Syed Baqir Al-Mousvi Al-Najafi preferred silence. He was not quiet because he lacked conviction. He was quiet because his presence, words, and gaze carried weight. Where others debated, he reflected. Where others performed piety, he lived it - softly, simply, and steadfastly

Born in 1940 in Budgam, Agha Baqir Sahab belonged to the renowned Agha family, spiritual custodians of the Shia tradition in Kashmir. This family's legacy traces back to Syed Hyder, a healer and mystic who arrived from Najaf around 150 years ago. His descendants carried that spiritual lineage with a commitment to ilm (knowledge), ikhlas (sincerity), and khidmat (service).

Baqir Sahab inherited this legacy not through birthright alone, but by earning it through years of rigorous scholarship and soulful restraint. He studied at Babul Ilm in Budgam and later at the Hawza Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq - a city that had shaped many towering intellectuals of Shia Islam. Yet he returned not with superiority, but with sobriety. He never brandished his credentials. He carried them lightly, like a man aware of the fragility of fame.

Read Also End of an Era: Tens of Thousands Bid Adieu to Agha Syed Baqir Video: The Final Journey Of Agha Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi

Over decades, he authored works in Arabic, Persian, and Kashmiri. His writings, especially on Ijtihad and the poetry of Allama Iqbal, revealed a mind steeped in tradition yet attuned to modernity. He believed that faith must stay rooted but not rigid. His essays on Ijtihad weren't academic indulgences; they were calls for thoughtful engagement, for balancing timeless principles with timely concerns.

He also had a deep affection for Iqbal, whose verses he interpreted with a spiritual lens - drawing out themes of selfhood (khudi), divine yearning, and communal renewal. But true to his nature, Baqir Sahab never promoted these works. It was as if he feared that attention might dilute sincerity.

And yet, his influence was undeniable. Every Friday sermon, every classroom interaction, every funeral prayer he led - was marked by a rare composure and warmth. I never saw him raise his voice. His sermons were soft, yet stirring. His counsel was never prescriptive, but gently persuasive.

In our divided times, where the faultlines of sect can quickly become chasms, Baqir Sahab embodied a healing presence. I, a Sunni student, found in him not just a teacher but a mirror - one who reflected the shared beauty of Islamic ethics across sects. He made me realize that the soul recognizes truth not by the banner it flies, but by the light it gives.

He never aspired to become a political figure or a public icon. He stayed away from the limelight, choosing instead to serve as a quiet spiritual anchor for his community. He bore the title“faqeer” with grace. Not as a rhetorical flourish, but as a lived truth. Even in his final years, despite failing health, he would spend hours in study and prayer, refusing comfort if it came at the cost of simplicity.

His funeral, attended by tens of thousands, bore witness to the silent impact of his life. People from across the Valley came to pay respects. Some had studied under him, others had read his works, and many had simply heard of his goodness.

As I stood in the crowd, I felt the weight of his absence, but more importantly, the presence of his legacy. A legacy of humility, deep faith, and quiet reform. A legacy that reminds us that not every fire makes noise. Some fires, like his, glow in silence and light generations.

– The author is a motivational speaker and editor. He can be reached at: [email protected]