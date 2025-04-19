Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MHA Panel To Visit J & K For 6 Days From Apr 26, Govt Appoints 25 Liaison Officers

2025-04-19 06:13:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday appointed 25 officers as Liaison Officers in view of the upcoming visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to J&K

The Parliamentary Committee is scheduled to visit the Union Territory from April 26 to May 1, 2025, said a government order.

The appointed officers, drawn from various departments and ranks, have been tasked with coordinating and assisting the committee during its multi-day engagement across the region. Notable among them are Abhishake Abrol (Additional Secretary, School Education), Harpal Singh, Rachna Sharma (Information Technology), Sheetal Pandita (Rural Development), and Manisha (School Education Directorate) for Jammu Division. Meanwhile, officers like Owais Mushtaq (Health & Medical Education), Nuzhat Khurshid (Tourism), Ata-ul Munim Tak, Shabnam Rashid (State Taxes), Raeis Ahmad Bhat, Shurjeel Ali Naiku, Mir Zahida (IMPA&RD), Najwan Nazki (FCS&CA), Suhail ul Islam (SMC Secretary), Sartaj Hussain (Estates), Mantasha Binti Rashid (Rural Sanitation), Ajaz Ahmad Shah, Bashir Ahmad Lone (GM DIC Kulgam), Nasir Mehmood Khan (Tourism), and Syed Nadeem Iqbal Andrabi (Industries & Commerce) have been assigned responsibilities in Kashmir Division, it reads.

“The above officers are directed to report to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir, respectively on 23.4.2025, for briefing on their roles and responsibilities.”

