Egypt Pres. Restates Support For Jordan Against Terrorism
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 19 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Saturday reiterated support for Jordan in its fight against terrorism and extremist groups that target the kingdom's security and stability.
The Egyptian leader made the statement during a call with Jordanian King Abdullah II, underlining the significance of joint cooperation to fulfill the people's aspirations for safe and stable life, Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a press statement.
He also reaffirmed his country's utter solidarity with all measures taken by Jordan in order to safeguard its security and stability.
For his part, the Jordanian king voiced appreciation for Egyptian support and lauded the depth of historical and fraternal relations between both countries.
During the phone conversation, both leaders discussed the current Palestinian situation, along with efforts to ensure Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid access to the enclave. (end)
