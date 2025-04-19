Elderly Woman Injured In Kherson Region Due To Shelling
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“At about 9:00, Zelenivka came under Russian fire . A 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of the“hit”. She suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion,” the statement said.
The RMA informed that the victim was hospitalized, and doctors assessed her condition as moderate.Read also: Rescuers extinguish fires caused by Russian strikes in Sumy region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders shelled and carried out air strikes on 36 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, wounding nine people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment