Elderly Woman Injured In Kherson Region Due To Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on Zelenivka, Kherson region, injuring a 74-year-old woman.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At about 9:00, Zelenivka came under Russian fire . A 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of the“hit”. She suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion,” the statement said.

The RMA informed that the victim was hospitalized, and doctors assessed her condition as moderate.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders shelled and carried out air strikes on 36 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, wounding nine people.