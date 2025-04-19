403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Supports Sangam Kala Group As Patron To Promote Young Musical Talent
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and founder of AAFT, continues to extend his unwavering support to Sangam Kala Group, one of India's oldest and most respected platforms for nurturing young, amateur singing talent since 1977.
Under the leadership of VSK Sood, National President of Sangam Kala Group, the organization has played a vital role in discovering and promoting some of the finest voices from across the country. Renowned singers such as Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Anand Raj Anand, and Sunidhi Chauhan have been associated with this prestigious group.
AAFT School of Music is proud to collaborate with Sangam Kala Group in its mission to empower the next generation of musicians. Through this partnership, students gain exposure to real-world performance platforms, mentorship opportunities, and an active network of music professionals.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah remarked,“Music is a universal language that unites souls. Supporting platforms like Sangam Kala Group aligns with our vision at AAFT to foster talent and celebrate creativity.”
VSK Sood appreciated Dr. Marwah's long-standing support, stating,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah, as our Patron, has always been extremely helpful and committed. His guidance and encouragement mean a lot to the entire Sangam Kala Group family.”
This ongoing partnership is set to further enrich India's musical landscape by continuing to identify and elevate young talent across the nation.
Under the leadership of VSK Sood, National President of Sangam Kala Group, the organization has played a vital role in discovering and promoting some of the finest voices from across the country. Renowned singers such as Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Anand Raj Anand, and Sunidhi Chauhan have been associated with this prestigious group.
AAFT School of Music is proud to collaborate with Sangam Kala Group in its mission to empower the next generation of musicians. Through this partnership, students gain exposure to real-world performance platforms, mentorship opportunities, and an active network of music professionals.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah remarked,“Music is a universal language that unites souls. Supporting platforms like Sangam Kala Group aligns with our vision at AAFT to foster talent and celebrate creativity.”
VSK Sood appreciated Dr. Marwah's long-standing support, stating,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah, as our Patron, has always been extremely helpful and committed. His guidance and encouragement mean a lot to the entire Sangam Kala Group family.”
This ongoing partnership is set to further enrich India's musical landscape by continuing to identify and elevate young talent across the nation.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment