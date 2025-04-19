Strong Earthquake Jolts Parts Of KP, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Strong tremors were felt across several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, sparking panic among residents who rushed out of homes and offices in fear.

According to initial reports, the earthquake shook areas including Parachinar, Upper Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan. The tremor measured 5.9 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 94 kilometers.

Also Read: KP Govt Welcomes Talks with Afghanistan, Urges Inclusion of All Stakeholders: Barrister Saif

This marks the third earthquake to hit the region in the past two weeks. Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

District authorities have urged citizens to immediately report any damage in Peshawar's tehsils by contacting the district control room at 091-9211338, assuring prompt response to all calls.