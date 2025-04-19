Strong Earthquake Jolts Parts Of KP, No Casualties Reported
According to initial reports, the earthquake shook areas including Parachinar, Upper Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan. The tremor measured 5.9 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 94 kilometers.
Also Read: KP Govt Welcomes Talks with Afghanistan, Urges Inclusion of All Stakeholders: Barrister Saif
This marks the third earthquake to hit the region in the past two weeks. Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.
District authorities have urged citizens to immediately report any damage in Peshawar's tehsils by contacting the district control room at 091-9211338, assuring prompt response to all calls.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment