KP Health Advisor Takes Notice Of Mismanagement At King Abdullah Hospital, MS Removed

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Advisor on Health, Ehtesham Ali, conducted a surprise visit to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra following public complaints about poor management, resulting in a stern reprimand of the hospital's Medical Superintendent (MS).

During the visit, the advisor expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Grade-19 officer Dr. Muhammad Tariq and directed him to report to the Director General Health. Ehtesham Ali stated that there would be zero tolerance for administrative negligence in hospitals.

In response to the advisor's directives, the administrative charge of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital has been handed over to Dr. Muhammad Naeem, MS of Type-D Hospital Baffa. The Health Department has formally issued a notification in this regard.

Ali warned that any official or staff member failing to perform duties with honesty or unable to provide relief to the public will not be allowed to remain in their position. He reaffirmed that improving healthcare services and administrative standards in government hospitals remains a top priority of the provincial government, and no negligence will be tolerated.