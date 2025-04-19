Farms In Odesa Region Suffer From Russian Missile Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Late on Friday night, April 18, the Russian army launched rocket attacks on the Odesa region, damaging civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Odesa region , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on April 18, at about 22:00, the Russian armed forces launched missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region . Farm warehouses, agricultural machinery and buildings were damaged and destroyed,” the prosecutor's office said.

The agency added that prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression. The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established.

A pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

The regional department of the State Emergency Service informed that as a result of the missile attack, fires broke out locally, which firefighters extinguished until the morning. No one was killed or injured.

As reported, the Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of April 19 with 8 missiles of various types and 87 attack drones. The Ukrainian defense forces shot down 33 UAVs, and another 36 were lost in the area.