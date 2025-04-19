403
Kuwaiti Racer Wins Qatar Drift Championship Title
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti racer Ali Makhseed won the champion of Qatar Drift for cars title (2024-2025), held in Doha on Saturday, after hitting the first place in the fifth and final round.
Makhseed succeeded in achieving first place in the first and fourth rounds of the championship, in addition to the fifth and final rounds.
The Qatar Drift Championship for cars kicked off last October and consists of five rounds. (end)
