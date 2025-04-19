Jammu Residents Advised To Stay Indoors During Severe Weather, Staff Asked To Be On Alert

The JMC advised residents to stay indoors during severe weather and report emergencies.

“There should be no loss of life or property during this period,” said JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav in an advisory issued on Friday night.

Special instructions have been issued to transport officers to ensure the quick removal of fallen trees, poles and other debris from roads to avoid any untoward incidents.

The alert primarily covers zones 1, 2 and 3, where the JMC is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts to ensure public safety, he said.

The civic body has issued helpline numbers 94697 48042 and 94193 72824 for emergency assistance.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during severe weather and report emergencies or damage to the helplines, the commissioner said.

Separate JMC teams have also surveyed affected areas and are actively clearing roads and lanes of fallen trees and damaged infrastructure, he added.

The Corporation has assured citizens of its full commitment to their safety and urged everyone to remain alert and cooperate with local authorities.

Similarly, advisories have been issued by the deputy commissioners of various districts of Jammu region

