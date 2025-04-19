US Issues Travel Advisory For Bangladesh, Says 'Do Not Travel' To THESE Areas Over 'Terrorist Activity, Kidnapping'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US issued a 'Bangladesh Travel Advisory' this week, urging citizens to avoid the Chittagong Hill Tracts region due to heightened security risks. The advisory, updated on April 18, issued a 'Level 3: reconsider Travel' and a 'Level 4: Do Not Travel' alert for the country.

'Do Not Travel'

The US government's advisor urged citizens to avoid travelling to The Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban Hill Tracts districts (collectively known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts).

| Hindu community leader abducted, killed in Bangladesh

Even if someone decides to travel to Bangladesh, they must keep THIS in mind:

Avoid demonstrations and political gatherings; demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and quickly escalate into violence.Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust plans.Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. Get to a safe area and report any criminal incident to local authorities.Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts including updates on consular services and so it is easier to locate you in an emergency.Review the Country Security Report for Bangladesh.Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Please review the Traveler's Checklist.The advisory highly recommend people to buy insurance before you travel and check with travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancellation coverage. Why the US issued this advisory for Bangladesh?

The US advisory cited "communal violence , crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and other security risks" as reasons to avoid travelling to particular areas in the country.

It also warned of a "risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Bangladesh ."

| India rejects Bangladesh's comment on Bengal violence: 'Better to focus on...'

The travel advisory read,“Since summer 2024, civil unrest and violent clashes have largely subsided with the formation of the Interim Government. Occasional protests continue with potential for violent clashes.”

“Conditions may change on short notice. US citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, since they could turn violent with little or no warning,” the travel advisory warned.

It further stated that travelers should be aware of petty crime, such as pickpocketing in crowded areas.

| Pakistan flag seen in Bangladesh rally: Video starts speculation about 'reunion'

"In addition, crimes such as muggings, burglaries, assaults, and illegal drug trafficking constitute most criminal activity in Bangladesh's major cities, but there are no indications foreigners are targeted because of their nationality. These crimes tend to be situational, based on time and location," it added.

The US governmen may have limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Bangladesh, particularly outside of Dhaka, due to these travel restrictions, a lack of infrastructure, and limited host government emergency response resources.

| Bangladesh restores passport inscription: 'Except Israel' – Here's why

It said that due to the risks, US government employees working in Bangladesh are prohibited from non-essential travel within Dhaka outside of the diplomatic enclave.

"The US government may have limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Bangladesh, particularly outside of Dhaka, due to these travel restrictions, a lack of infrastructure, and limited host government emergency response resources," the advisory.