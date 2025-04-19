Chennai: Actor Bobby Simha's Car Collides With 6 Vehicles Four Injured, Driver Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint): The police said national award-winning actor Bobby Simha's car was involved in an accident after his driver rammed six vehicles on Saturday, injuring at least four people. They have arrested the driver for over-speeding and drunk-driving, an India Today report said.

The car was coming from Ekkaduthangal and going to the Chennai airport. The actor was not present in the car at the time of the incident, police added.

Pushparaj, the accused, was driving under the influence when he lost control of his vehicle while descending the Kathipara flyover towards Alandur Metro Station. Due to over-speeding, he crashed into three motorcycles, two autorickshaws, and a car, Chennai traffic police mentioned.

| Who is Vasi Sachi? Bigg Boss Tamil fame Priyanka Deshpande's second husband

Four victims on motorcycles were wounded and are receiving treatment at the hospital, it said.

Facts about Bobby Simha

Simha, 41, mainly seen in Tamil and Telugu films. After making brief appearances in the films Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and Pizza, he played a kidnapper role in Nalan Kumarasamy's Soodhu Kavvum and a comic villain in Alphonse Putharen's Neram. He has received Vijay Award for Best Villain, National film award for Best Actor in Supporting Role and Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor - Tamil.

| Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith Kumar's film rules Tamil Nadu

He is a graduate from Pioneer College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore. The actor got engaged to Urumeen co-star Reshmi Menon in November 2015, and later married on April 22, 2016. The couple has two children.