Yes Bank’S Q4 Profit Jumps 64 Pc To Rs 738 Crore, Net NPA Declines

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Yes Bank on Saturday reported a strong performance in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4), with its net profit rising 63.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 738.12 crore.

In the same quarter last year, the bank had posted a profit of Rs 451.9 crore. The growth in profit was supported by higher interest income, reduced provisions, and improved asset quality.

The bank's total income in the March 2025 quarter increased slightly to Rs 9,355.4 crore from Rs 9,015.8 crore in the same period last year.

Interest income grew to Rs 7,616.1 crore, compared to Rs 7,447.2 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Other income also saw a rise, reaching Rs 1,739.3 crore, up from Rs 1,568.6 crore a year ago.

Operating profit before provisions stood at Rs 1,314.4 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 902.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the same time, provisions and contingencies dropped significantly to Rs 318.1 crore, from Rs 470.9 crore last year -- helping boost the bank's bottom line.

Yes Bank also showed improvement in its asset quality. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to Rs 3,935.6 crore, with the gross NPA ratio improving to 1.6 per cent, compared to 1.7 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs came down to Rs 800 crore, and the net NPA ratio improved to 0.3 per cent, from 0.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

“During the quarter and year ended March 31, the Bank has allotted 3,257,773 and 26,471,398 equity shares of Rs 2 each respectively, pursuant to the exercise of stocks options by employees under the approved employee stock option schemes,” Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

For the full financial year FY25, Yes Bank's net profit more than doubled to Rs 24,058.6 crore, compared to Rs 12,510.8 crore in FY24.

On April 17, shares of Yes Bank closed 1.1 per cent higher at Rs 18 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). However, the shares saw a decline of around 12.75 per cent during the fourth quarter of FY25, as per stock exchange data.