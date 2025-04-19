District Of Columbia Economy Reflects Job Growth, Unemployment Rate At 5.6 Percent In March

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) (WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia's Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.6 percent in March 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from the revised February 2025 rate of 5.4 percent.



The District's preliminary March job estimate shows an increase of 3,500 jobs, for a total of 765,600 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 3,100 jobs. The public sector increased by 400. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia's employers.

“The Bowser Administration remains committed to its investment in the District's residents through quality training, workforce development, and pathways to in-demand careers," said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "Providing Washingtonians with resources, access, and support across all eight wards remains our priority."

The number of employed District residents increased by 300 from 397,300 in February 2025 to 397,600 in March 2025. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,000 from 420,000 in February 2025 to 421,000 in March 2025. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from 72.3 percent in February 2025 to 72.4 percent in March 2025.

Employment Overview



The Manufacturing sector remained the same, after no changes in the prior month. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 9.09 percent from one year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,700 jobs, jobs increased by 600 or 4.26 percent from one year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector remained the same, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 2.0 percent from one year ago.

The information sector remained the same, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 2.66 percent from one year ago.

The Financial Activities sector increased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 25,500 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 1.19 percent from one year ago.

The Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,200 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 171,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,400 or .81 percent from one year ago.

The Educational and Health Services sector increased by 300 jobs, after increasing by 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 127,100 jobs, jobs increased by 1,300 jobs or 1.03 percent from one year ago.

The Leisure and Hospitality sectors increased by 1,500 jobs, after increasing by 1,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 77,700 jobs, jobs increased by 1,200 jobs or 1.57 percent from one year ago. Other Services sector decreased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 66,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 jobs or .15 percent from one year ago.

Labor Force Overview



The number of employed District residents increased by 300 over the month to 397,600. The civilian labor force increased by 1,000 to 421,000. One year ago, total employment was 394,600 and the civilian labor force was 416,000.

The number of unemployed was 21,500, and the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.

The March 2025 final and April 2025 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Wednesday May 21, 2025. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available at: Labor Market Awareness Dashboard

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the“establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District's portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the“household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District's Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2024 annual benchmark revisions. Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.