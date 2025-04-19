Department Of Employment Services Wraps Up Spring Break Session With Engaging Career And Leadership Activities For District Youth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Bowser Administration's Department of Employment Services (DOES) Office of Youth Programs (OYP) launched a dynamic Spring Break Session this week, offering thousands of youth across the District a variety of hands-on experiences that promote college and career readiness.

“The future of the District lies in the potential of our young people,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes.“Spring break programming like this ensures that youth not only stay engaged but also build a foundation for lifelong success.”

The session began Monday with programming from Career Ready Early Scholars Program (CRESP) with Carolina Canyon Corporation at Trinity University and College Gurl Foundation at Howard University. CRESP offers District youth ages 9 to 13 comprehensive exposure to college and career exploration. Through engaging, age-appropriate curriculum and activities, young scholars develop critical skills and discover pathways to future success. The program, traditionally held during the summer, has expanded to include a spring session to further support early academic and professional development.

In addition to CRESP activities, OYP hosted six certification events for the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) at Friendship Public Charter School. MBSYEP is a locally funded initiative sponsored by DOES that provides District youth ages 14 to 24 with enriching and constructive summer work experiences through subsidized placements in the private and government sectors. It is one of the longest running summer youth employment programs in the nation and is celebrating its 46th year.

Members of the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute (MBYLI) also had a strong presence throughout the week. On April 12, they participated in the 45th annual DC Emancipation Day Parade, celebrating the city's history and youth leadership. On Wednesday, the cohort explored future academic opportunities through a multi-campus college tour that included visits to various colleges in the Mid-Atlantic and South. Founded in 1979, MBYLI began as a year-round program designed to train young people in the District of Columbia in leadership and self-development. Over the years, MBYLI has evolved into a premier leadership development program that emphasizes hands-on experience, and practical training to cultivating leaders who are ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The Spring Break Session culminated on Friday with the MBSYEP Career Expo at Arena Stage. The event offered youth the opportunity to connect with local employers, ask questions, explore different industries, and learn more about available summer employment opportunities.

For more information on the Office of Youth Programs, please visit d .

