Gurugram, Haryana, India Trinity , a leading real estate developer based in Gurugram performed a bhoomi pujan for its ultra-luxury residential project, Sky Palazzo Residences. The bhoomi pujan, which was organised on 14th April' 2025 marks the start of the project's construction, the first-of-its-kind project which introduces North India's first man made beach residences, setting a new standard for luxury living in the region. With an investment of Rs. 1,200 crores, the project is spread over approximately 11 Acres across all phases.

Trinity performs Bhoomi Pujan for Ultra - Luxury 'Sky Palazzo Residences' project

The project received RERA approval a month ago and is located on the rapidly expanding Dwarka Expressway. The company aims to complete the project before time by ensuring quality and speedy construction. The Project will generate more than 5000 jobs directly as well as through support partners and they bring global partners to give the super luxury quality product to the buyers and Project to be completed by 2029.

Mr. Avinash Nagpal, Sr. Vice President Projects, Trinity said, "We are happy to organise a bhoomi pujan for our visionary project. The construction of Sky Palazzo Residences has taken a rapid speed, with excavation completed within one month from RERA, with piling in full swing. Sky Palazzo Residences brings grandeur and serenity of beach living to North India. We are eager to take the next step in delivering a world-class living experience that redefines luxury in the heart of Gurgaon. Sky Palazzo Residences is strategically located at the junction of Jaipur (NH 352W) and the 75 m wide Upper Dwarka Expressway, ensuring seamless connectivity. It is just 400 m from the main Dwarka Expressway and 1 km from the upcoming Global City, making Trinity a leader in luxury, sustainability, and innovation in real estate. The strong demand for ultra-premium homes shows that people are excited to live high-end lives in this fast-growing region.”

This beach-inspired high-rise development brings world-class architecture, resort-style amenities and an exclusive beachfront living experience to one of Gurgaon's most promising location-sector 88B Dwarka Expressway. Sky Palazzo Residences is designed to offer an unparalleled lifestyle with lush green landscape, cutting-edge design and a world-class clubhouse, making it the ultimate destination for those looking for both exclusivity and sophistication.

Mr. Adil Altaf, Managing Director, Trinity said,“The bhoomi pujan for our upcoming project Sky Palazzo Residences is the beginning of prosperity, growth, and innovation. It is a prime destination for luxury living and investment and a prime choice for high-net-worth individuals and discerning home buyers. The project brings exclusive architecture with world - class facilities and resort - style experience. It's man - made beach is setting a new standard for luxury living in the region. Along with this, the project will also feature sophisticated amenities such as world-class clubhouse, green landscape, patios, and other amenities. Residents can enjoy leisure amenities like Turkish hamam, video game zones, and continental restaurants among others.”

Trinity is committed to providing world-class luxury by partnering with globally renowned brands for the clubhouse and tower lobbies, ensuring an unmatched experience in design and hospitality. Additionally, the project will be built by an A-grade or A+ grade construction partner, guaranteeing top-tier quality, durability, and excellence in craftsmanship.