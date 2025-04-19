US To Withdraw Some 1,000 Troops From Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: The United States will roughly halve the number of troops it has deployed in Syria to less than 1,000 in the coming months, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Washington has had troops in Syria for years as part of international efforts against the Islamic State (IS) group, which rose out of the chaos of the country's civil war to seize swaths of territory there and in neighboring Iraq over a decade ago.

The IS has since suffered major defeats in both countries, but still remain a threat.

"Today the secretary of defense directed the consolidation of US forces in Syria... to select locations," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, without specifying the sites where this would take place.

"This deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the US footprint in Syria down to less than 1,000 US forces in the coming months," he said.

"As this consolidation takes place, consistent with President Trump's commitment to peace through strength, US Central Command will remain poised to continue strikes against the remnants of (IS) in Syria," Parnell added, referring to the military command responsible for the region.

The 2014 onslaught by IS prompted a US-led air campaign in support of local ground forces -- Iraqi government units spearheaded by special operations troops, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Washington also deployed thousands of American personnel to advise and assist local forces, with US troops in some cases directly fighting the jihadists.