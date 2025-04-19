Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Women's Volleyball: Third-Place Playoffs Underway In Baku

2025-04-19 03:10:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The race for third place in the Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Super League begins today at the Volleyball Centre of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

“Gəncə” will face off against the“National Aviation Academy” in the first of two bronze-medal matches.

The opening encounter is scheduled for 15:00. Tomorrow, the two sides will meet again to conclude the series. The winner will be determined on an aggregate basis: if each team secures one victory apiece, a decisive“golden set” will be played immediately following the second match to crown the bronze-medalist.

