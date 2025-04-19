Women's Volleyball: Third-Place Playoffs Underway In Baku
“Gəncə” will face off against the“National Aviation Academy” in the first of two bronze-medal matches.
The opening encounter is scheduled for 15:00. Tomorrow, the two sides will meet again to conclude the series. The winner will be determined on an aggregate basis: if each team secures one victory apiece, a decisive“golden set” will be played immediately following the second match to crown the bronze-medalist.
