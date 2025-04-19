Russian Forces Attack 36 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Nine Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invaders launched shelling attacks and airstrikes on 36 settlements in the Kherson region, leaving nine people wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Zymivnyk, Komyshany, Berehove, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Sofiyivka, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Shliakhove, Tiahyntsi, Burhunka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Novooleksandrivka, Vysoke, Novoraisk, Chervonyi Mayak, Kostyrka, Dudchany, Novovorontsovka, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes,” Prokudin wrote.

Russian troops strike 328 times inregion overnight, one wounded

Russian forces targeted residential areas, damaging three multi-story buildings, five private houses, a hangar, agricultural machinery, and private vehicles. As a result of the strikes, nine people were wounded.

As previously reported, an enemy drone strike ignited a fire on the balcony of a multi-story building in Kherson.

Illustrative photo