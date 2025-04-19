Russian Forces Attack 36 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Nine Wounded
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Yesterday, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Zymivnyk, Komyshany, Berehove, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Sofiyivka, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Shliakhove, Tiahyntsi, Burhunka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Novooleksandrivka, Vysoke, Novoraisk, Chervonyi Mayak, Kostyrka, Dudchany, Novovorontsovka, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes,” Prokudin wrote.Read also: Russian troops strike 328 times in Zaporizhzhia region overnight, one wounded
Russian forces targeted residential areas, damaging three multi-story buildings, five private houses, a hangar, agricultural machinery, and private vehicles. As a result of the strikes, nine people were wounded.
As previously reported, an enemy drone strike ignited a fire on the balcony of a multi-story building in Kherson.
Illustrative photo
