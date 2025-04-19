War Update: 162 Combat Clashes On Frontline In Past Day, Pokrovsk Remains Hottest Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Friday, April 18, 162 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on the frontline, with the Pokrovsk sector experiencing the fiercest fighting. Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 assault and offensive operations by the aggressor in this sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared this update on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Saturday, April 19, Ukrinform reports.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched five missile attacks and 103 airstrikes, deploying 17 missiles and dropping 174 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they used 2,855 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,237 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 109 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes were recorded in the areas of Uhroidy, Turia, Krasnopillia, Petrushivka, and Mala Rybytsia in the Sumy region; Zelene Pole, Myrne, and Novopil in the Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Mahdalynivka, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

In response, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight enemy concentration areas, targeting personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Additionally, Ukrainian forces hit four command posts, nine artillery systems, an electronic warfare station, and an air defense facility.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vovchansk, Zakhidne, and near Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, 11 attacks were recorded over the past day, with Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelling enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, as well as toward Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attempted to advance 17 times, engaging near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazy, Yampolivka, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian positions near Spirne and Verkhniokamianske came under attack twice.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six combat clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar, west of Andriivka, and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched 26 attacks near Dyliivka, Leonidivka, Ozarianivka, Dachne, Krymske, and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 54 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Oleksandropil and Myroliubivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne.

No combat engagements with the enemy were recorded in the Huliaipole sector yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove and in the direction of Mala Tokmachka.

The aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

In the Kursk sector, 23 combat clashes took place yesterday. The enemy carried out 25 air strikes, dropped 44 guided bombs, and made 326 artillery attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 19, 2025 amount to nearly 940,150 invaders, including another 1,180 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.