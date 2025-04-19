KP Govt Welcomes Talks With Afghanistan, Urges Inclusion Of All Stakeholders: Barrister Saif
Speaking to the media, Barrister Saif said the commencement of talks following repeated appeals from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is a positive development. However, he emphasized that all stakeholders, including KP, must be involved in the process for it to be meaningful.
He warned that ignoring the province would reflect a lack of seriousness, pointing out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most affected and frontline province in the fight against terrorism.
Barrister Saif revealed that the provincial government had sent Terms of Reference (ToRs) to the federal government three months ago, stressing the inclusion of tribal elders and all relevant stakeholders. According to him, these ToRs could play a critical role in making the dialogue process more effective and result-oriented.
He concluded that while dialogue with Afghanistan is essential for lasting regional peace, no effort will be fruitful unless stakeholders are taken into confidence.
