Trump Expresses Hope Over Possible Russia, Ukraine Deal
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump stated on Friday that there is a "really good chance" of brokering an agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
"We are going to see if we can get it done. I think we have a really good chance of getting it done, and it's coming to a head right now," he informed journalists at the White House.
Trump emphasized again that the war, ongoing for over three years, would not have started if he had been in office at the time.
"A lot of people are being killed as we talk ... We're not going to take that end ... We'll see. I think we have a good chance of solving the problem," he remarked.
When questioned if he believed Russia was "playing" him, Trump responded: "No, nobody's playing me. I'm trying to help."
“We’re going to get it stopped, ideally. Now, if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people and we’re just going to take a pass.’ But hopefully we won’t have to do that,” he added.
