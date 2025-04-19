Canadian Opposition Pledges To Transfer Over $16B Of Frozen Russian Assets To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The opposition Conservative Party of Canada has pledged to transfer C$22 billion (over $16 billion) of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine if it secures victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

This is said in a statement published on the party's website , Ukrinform reports.

“Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pledged that his new Conservative Government will provide $22 billion worth of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine,” the statement reads.

As noted, the funds will be provided to Ukraine for“their heroic defence of their country against Putin's vicious and illegal invasion”.“Conservatives will get these funds to Ukraine quickly to help Ukraine in their defence,” the party stressed.

Ukrainian issue in the context of forthcoming snap federal election in: UCC provides an insight

According to the statement, as Prime Minister, Pierre Poilievre will“send these frozen funds to the Ukrainians, so they can continue to resist Putin's war machine, and so they have funds to rebuild their country and repair the damage Putin has done”.

Notably, the party's statement refers to Russian funds denominated in Canadian dollars, which are held in European bank accounts.

As reported, Canada is set to hold federal elections on April 28 to elect a new prime minister and form a new government. Current opinion polls suggest a likely victory for the Liberal Party, though its lead over the opposition Conservative Party remains narrow.

Photo credit: Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS